MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes

Tennis player Manisha Malhotra who was associated with the preparation of the country’s two Olympic gold medallists, Abhinav and Neeraj Chopra predicted a best-ever performance from Indian athletes.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 21:40 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra, shooter and Olympic Gold Medalist in the 10 m Air Rifle event during the interaction session at IIMB in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra, shooter and Olympic Gold Medalist in the 10 m Air Rifle event during the interaction session at IIMB in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Bindra, shooter and Olympic Gold Medalist in the 10 m Air Rifle event during the interaction session at IIMB in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/ The Hindu

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra optimistically visualised the country’s athletes bagging medals in double digits in the Paris Games.

Exchanging ideas in a panel discussion organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), Abhinav expressed his admiration for the current generation of athletes and their enormous self-belief.

“There are some similarities to my generation also. You have to show up and perform on the day. It is not easy. But, it is possible, if you cut out the past and the future, and live in the moment. Focus on the process of executing your skills”, said Abhinav.

The Ambassador of France in India, Thierry Mathou reminded everyone in a lighter vein that France was the runner-up in cricket when the game was part of the Olympics last time, as he looked forward to its return in Los Angeles.

He said that the Paris Games would be different in so many ways, starting with the opening ceremony on the river bank, as the prime focus was on innovation, sustainability, solidarity and equality.

Only the swimming pool has been built for the Games, while the rest of the venues or either temporary or renovated from existing facilities.

Abhinav Bindra, Adille Sumariwalla, Kunal, Manisha Malhotra and moderator Sharda Ugra, in the panel discussion on India’s preparation for Paris by IFCCI in Delhi on Monday.
Abhinav Bindra, Adille Sumariwalla, Kunal, Manisha Malhotra and moderator Sharda Ugra, in the panel discussion on India’s preparation for Paris by IFCCI in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

Abhinav Bindra, Adille Sumariwalla, Kunal, Manisha Malhotra and moderator Sharda Ugra, in the panel discussion on India’s preparation for Paris by IFCCI in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Adille Sumariwalla stated that a systematic process was followed from 2012 to have the best eco system, and that the enhanced results at all levels, be it the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, World Championships or the Olympics, was a clear proof of athletics being on the right track.

“Master the process and go after it. Results will come”, Sumariwalla said.

The Joint Secretary of the Union Sports Ministry, Kunal stated that the government was doing everything possible to support sports at all levels, even though the support to the elite was more visible.

Tennis player Manisha Malhotra who was associated with the preparation of the country’s two Olympic gold medallists, Abhinav and Neeraj Chopra, through the Mittal Champions Trust and the JSW Sports respectively, said that both were “very sorted in their head, going into the Games”, despite pursuing such contrasting sports like shooting and throwing.

“What set them apart was that they had enough belief to go into the Games with a sense of peace and confidence”, Manisha said.

“I expect Paris to be the best Games for us. I can see shooting coming through this time”, she said.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers for India; Gagan Narang to be Chef de Mission

She also pointed out that Abhinav was mentoring many athletes, not just shooters, and whoever wins gold would be having his imprint.

The president of the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, Alexandra De Navacelle de Coubertin, expressed delight at the Olympic Movement expanding from 44 nations in 1924 to 206 countries, which was the basic goal of Pierre de Coubertin when he revived the Olympics.

“He was interested in education, and bringing sports in education”, recalled Alexandra, a fourth generation descendent of Pierre de Coubertin.

The three guiding principles of modern Olympics have been, “excellence, respect and friendship”. The motto has been taken a lot forward with gender equality apart from both Olympics and Paralympics having same logo and same venues this time in Paris.

Related stories

Related Topics

Abhinav Bindra /

Adille Sumariwalla /

Paris Games /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 8: T20 World Cup champion India invited by Maldives, Chotrani loses Houston squash final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: De Minaur reaches quarterfinal for first time; Svitolina beats Xinyu Wang; Djokovic, Zverev in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Luke Shaw fit to start in Euros semifinal after recovering from long-term injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers for India; Gagan Narang to be Chef de Mission
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Taliban doesn’t recognise women on Afghanistan Olympic team, says Afghan sport official
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics: Athletics squad takes Australia’s team up to 460 members
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 8: T20 World Cup champion India invited by Maldives, Chotrani loses Houston squash final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 8: T20 World Cup champion India invited by Maldives, Chotrani loses Houston squash final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: De Minaur reaches quarterfinal for first time; Svitolina beats Xinyu Wang; Djokovic, Zverev in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024: Luke Shaw fit to start in Euros semifinal after recovering from long-term injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment