Paris 2024: ‘The team is looking forward to the final block of training,’ says Harmanpreet Singh ahead preparatory camp

The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its Paris 2024 Olympics journey, in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 17:36 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian men’s hockey team.
The Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
The Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian men’s hockey team has left for the Paris 2024 Olympics, travelling to Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland on Monday. Following a three-day period designed to instil mental toughness, the team will move to the Netherlands to play practice matches. After the final block of training, the team is scheduled to arrive in the City of Lights on 20th July.

India will begin its Paris 2024 Olympics journey, in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. It will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1, respectively, with its final group stage game against Australia on August 2. A top-4 finish will ensure that India advances to the knockout stages.

“We just completed a gruelling two-week camp in SAI Bengaluru and after a short detour in Switzerland with Mike Horn, who is reputed for his extreme adventures that conquer his fears, the team will play some practice matches against the Netherlands and Malaysia to ensure we are in the best state of mind and body before we begin our Olympic journey,” Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said before stepping onto his flight.

ALSO READ | Play the game, not the occasion: Indian hockey coach Fulton’s mantra for Paris Olympics-bound men’s team

“The team is in high spirits and is looking forward to the final block of training,” he added.

Indian men’s hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh added, “The team has prepared well so far, we identified areas that needed improvement from the London and Antwerp stages of FIH Pro League 2023/24 and worked on it in the training camp in SAI Bengaluru. The best teams in the world will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics but this squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Indian hockey /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

