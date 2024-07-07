MagazineBuy Print

Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League

India’s Avinash Sable bettered his own 3000m steeplechase national record at the Paris Diamond League meet on Sunday.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 20:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Avinash Sable in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Avinash Sable in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS/Getty Images
infoIcon

Avinash Sable in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS/Getty Images

India’s Avinash Sable bettered his own 3000m steeplechase national record at the Paris Diamond League meet on Sunday.

Sable finished with a timing of 8:09.91, improving his personal best (8:11:20) by more than a second.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist has competed in just two 3000m steeplechase events this year, one at the Portland Track Festival in the USA, and the other at the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula, Haryana last week.

He had clocked 8:21.85 at Portland and 8:31.75 in Panchkula.

After winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships, Sable had vowed to make amends for mistakes he committed in the last few years and deliver a memorable show at the Paris Olympics with a different approach.

“I committed mistakes in the last two years. I had gone with good fitness in the two world championships (2022 and 2023) but could not do well at both. I want to make amends, hope that this Olympics will be my best,” said the reigning Asian Games gold medallist.

-With inputs from PTI

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
