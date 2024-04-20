MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh, Anshu, Reetika secure Paris 2024 Olympic quotas

India’s Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Reetika clinched the Paris 2024 quota in the women’s 50kg, 57kg and 76kg semifinal events, respectively at the Asian Olympic qualifier on Saturday.

Apr 20, 2024

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat (blue jersey) clinched the Paris 2024 quota for India in the women’s 50kg event. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP
infoIcon

Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Phogat defeated Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy via technical superiority 10-0 in 4:18 minutes. She will now face Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan, who defeated Chinese Taipei‘s Meng Hsuan Hsieh 4-2.

World silver medallist Malik triumphed over Uzbekistan’s Laylokhon Sobirova via technical superiority 11-0 in just 02:48 minutes. She will take on China’s Kexin Hong in the final.

Reetika, the U-23 World Wrestling Champion, won by points 7-0 against Chinese Taipei’s Hui T. Chang and will face either China’s Juan Wang or Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan

Other Indian in the fray, Mansi Ahlawat lost to North Korea’s Hyon G. Mun in women’s 62kg semifinal by points 0-6.

