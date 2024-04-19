MagazineBuy Print

Asian Olympic wrestling qualifiers: Aman Sehrawat loses in semis, fails to win Paris 2024 quota spot

Indian freestyle wrestlers failed to get a single quota place in the Asian Olympic Games qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 19:38 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat failed to win quota spot.
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat failed to win quota spot. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat failed to win quota spot. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Indian freestyle wrestlers failed to get a single quota place in the Asian Olympic Games qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Aman Sehrawat (57kg), last year’s Asian champion, was the only Indian to get closer to a quota place. Aman beat Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mukhtaruly 10-0 and South Korea’s Sunggwon Kim 11-1 to reach the semifinals.

However, the Indian was outsmarted by Tokyo Olympics seventh-place finisher Gulomjon Abdullaev one step away from booking a ticket to Paris. The Uzbek employed take downs and a spectacular throw to race to a 10-0 lead before pinning the Indian in the first period itself.

Jaideep (74kg) lost to home favourite Orozobek Toktomambetov 2-2 on criteria in the quarterfinals. Deepak Nehra (97kg) was ousted 10-0 by Japan’s Arash Yoshida. Sumit (125kg) was beaten 10-0 by Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur.

Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Olympian Deepak Punia (86kg), who were stranded in Dubai due to flooding, could not reach Bishkek in time for the weigh-in owing to flight delay.

