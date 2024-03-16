MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Dominant Real Madrid claims 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace

Real is at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona, which faces Getafe away later on Saturday. Osasuna is 10th with 36 points.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 23:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Nacho, from left, Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, March 16, 2023.
Real Madrid’s Nacho, from left, Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Nacho, from left, Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Runaway La Liga leader Real Madrid continued its march towards the title with an easy 4-2 victory away at Osasuna on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr scoring a brace.

Real is at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona, which faces Getafe away later on Saturday. Osasuna is 10th with 36 points.

Vinicius put the visitor ahead after four minutes, but Osasuna’s Ante Budimir levelled the score three minutes later by slotting in a close-range shot following a corner.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup winning captain Hassan Al-Haydos retires from international football

Dani Carvajal restored Real’s lead after 18 minutes, using the outside of his foot to steer a curving shot into the far corner.

Brahim Diaz scored the third goal for the visitors in the 61st minute before Vinicius got his second three minutes later with a low finish from a tight angle inside the box.

Osasuna got its second goal in stoppage time when Iker Munoz received a cutback inside the box and sent a powerful shot into the net.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Osasuna /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Dominant Real Madrid claims 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace
    Reuters
  3. All England Open: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semis
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt
    AFP
  5. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS clash against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Dominant Real Madrid claims 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace
    Reuters
  2. La Liga to report ‘lamentable racist chants’ aimed at Vinicius Júnior before Atletico’s UCL match
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo parts ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid thrashes Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Dominant Real Madrid claims 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace
    Reuters
  3. All England Open: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semis
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt
    AFP
  5. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS clash against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment