La Liga 2023-24: Dominant Real Madrid claims 4-2 win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace

Runaway La Liga leader Real Madrid continued its march towards the title with an easy 4-2 victory away at Osasuna on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr scoring a brace.

Real is at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona, which faces Getafe away later on Saturday. Osasuna is 10th with 36 points.

Vinicius put the visitor ahead after four minutes, but Osasuna’s Ante Budimir levelled the score three minutes later by slotting in a close-range shot following a corner.

Dani Carvajal restored Real’s lead after 18 minutes, using the outside of his foot to steer a curving shot into the far corner.

Brahim Diaz scored the third goal for the visitors in the 61st minute before Vinicius got his second three minutes later with a low finish from a tight angle inside the box.

Osasuna got its second goal in stoppage time when Iker Munoz received a cutback inside the box and sent a powerful shot into the net.