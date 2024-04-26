MagazineBuy Print

Wrexham schedules three games in US and Canada in July

Two games will be played in California and another in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of the Ryan Reynolds co-owned club’s preparations for the English third tier next season.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 10:50 IST , WREXHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jack Marriott of Wrexham celebrates with James McClean after scoring during the match against Forest Green Rovers on April 13, 2024
FILE PHOTO: Jack Marriott of Wrexham celebrates with James McClean after scoring during the match against Forest Green Rovers on April 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jack Marriott of Wrexham celebrates with James McClean after scoring during the match against Forest Green Rovers on April 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are taking Wrexham back to the United States this summer.

Details were announced in an online video on Thursday, confirming two games in California and another in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of the Welsh club’s preparations for the English third tier next season.

Wrexham shot to global fame after being bought by Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney in 2021. Under their stewardship, Wrexham has earned promotion in two successive seasons.

ALSO READ:Wrexham AFC gains promotion to English football’s third division after 6-0 win

Wrexham will play Bournemouth in Santa Barbara on July 20, Chelsea in Santa Clara on July 24, and the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 27.

Last year’s U.S. tour included games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

“It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024-25 League One season,” manager Phil Parkinson said.

Wrexham is the subject of the globally streamed documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

