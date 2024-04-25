AIFF records massive rise in women’s player registration

Indian football has recorded a massive 138 percent surge in women’s player registration in the last two years, indicating a healthy growth in the popularity of the sport as well as an increase in young female athletes opting for football professionally.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Central Registration System (CRS) data, India has 27,936 registered female footballers as of March 2024 - up from the 11,724 female players registered in June 2022.

“It’s a very positive trend we are witnessing in India,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

“To have as many as 16,212 new female players in our football ecosystem is an encouraging sign that we are on the right track in our planning for the women’s football in India.” Chaubey attributed the increase to a slew of measures including “course correction that was brought in for the Indian Women’s League (IWL)“ in the current season of 2023-24, in addition to the subsequent introduction of a second division competition IWL-2.

“Availability of live broadcast has indeed helped in enhancing the profile of the sport,” he added.

The 2022-23 season of IWL was played at a single venue in Ahmedabad among 16 teams, with Gokulam Kerala FC winning its third consecutive title. This season (2023-24), the format was changed to ‘home-and-away’.

Odisha FC emerged victorious, ending Gokulam Kerala FC’s three-year long dominance, and will represent India in the AFC continental competition.

The inaugural IWL-2 saw participation of 15 clubs at the group stage, six of which have qualified for the final round scheduled next month in Kolkata.