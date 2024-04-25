MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF records massive rise in women’s player registration

According to the AIFF data, India has 27,936 registered female footballers as of March 2024 - up from the 11,724 female players registered in June 2022.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 16:25 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gokulam Kerala FC celebrating after winning the Indian Women’s League (IWL).
Gokulam Kerala FC celebrating after winning the Indian Women’s League (IWL). | Photo Credit: RAGESH K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala FC celebrating after winning the Indian Women’s League (IWL). | Photo Credit: RAGESH K/The Hindu

Indian football has recorded a massive 138 percent surge in women’s player registration in the last two years, indicating a healthy growth in the popularity of the sport as well as an increase in young female athletes opting for football professionally.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Central Registration System (CRS) data, India has 27,936 registered female footballers as of March 2024 - up from the 11,724 female players registered in June 2022.

“It’s a very positive trend we are witnessing in India,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

“To have as many as 16,212 new female players in our football ecosystem is an encouraging sign that we are on the right track in our planning for the women’s football in India.” Chaubey attributed the increase to a slew of measures including “course correction that was brought in for the Indian Women’s League (IWL)“ in the current season of 2023-24, in addition to the subsequent introduction of a second division competition IWL-2.

ALSO READ: AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi for national women’s team head coach

“Availability of live broadcast has indeed helped in enhancing the profile of the sport,” he added.

The 2022-23 season of IWL was played at a single venue in Ahmedabad among 16 teams, with Gokulam Kerala FC winning its third consecutive title. This season (2023-24), the format was changed to ‘home-and-away’.

Odisha FC emerged victorious, ending Gokulam Kerala FC’s three-year long dominance, and will represent India in the AFC continental competition.

The inaugural IWL-2 saw participation of 15 clubs at the group stage, six of which have qualified for the final round scheduled next month in Kolkata.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kalyan Chaubey /

AIFF /

Indian football /

All India Football Federation /

IWL /

Gokulam Kerala FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  4. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF records massive rise in women’s player registration
    PTI
  2. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  3. ISL 2023-24 semifinal 2: Chhangte’s late winner spoils FC Goa’s party as Mumbai City wins 3-2 in first leg
    Aneesh Dey
  4. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Chhangte’s stoppage time brace helps MCFC beat FCG 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian football: Which clubs were promoted and relegated across all levels of senior men’s football?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  4. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment