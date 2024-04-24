ISL 2023-24 semifinal 2: Chhangte’s late winner spoils FC Goa’s party as Mumbai City wins 3-2 in first leg

In an incredible display of resilience, Mumbai City FC clinched a comeback victory, beating FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Goa, as anticipated, tried to create most of its attacks from the right, keeping talisman Noah Sadaoui as the focal point.

For Mumbai, it was Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte trying to do the damage from the flanks, with Yoell van Nieff being the fulcrum in midfield, trying to spot the wingers’ runs behind the defence.

While both backlines soaked in the early pressure, it was the Gaurs who drew first blood in the 16th minute.

Caught out by a Goa press, the Islanders failed to clear their lines as Seriton Fernandes spread the ball to Mohammad Yasir on the left. Yasir found Boris Singh at the far post with a low cross from the left, and the latter tapped the ball into the net with the simplest of finishes.

Mumbai stuck to the script, making inroads in the Goa final third, keeping the Gaurs backline on high alert. It found a chance to equalise in the 27th minute after creating an opening, courtesy of some snappy one-touch passing.

Chhangte was released on the right and unselfishly squared the ball to Thaer Krouma, who had ventured inside the box.

Krouma got a touch, trying to guide the ball towards the net but Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem got down quickly to make the save. Jakub Vojtus attempted to score from the rebound but Odei Onaindia made a timely slide to clear the ball to safety.

ALSO READ | Indian football: Which clubs were promoted and relegated across all levels of senior men’s football?

It was a chaotic end to the first half for Mumbai after Van Nieff saw a yellow for an ill-timed challenge on Udanta Singh, followed by Petr Kratky, who was booked because of dissent.

Sadaoui came close to adding a second for the home side in the first-half stoppage time. Getting the ball at the edge of the box, he tried to catch out Mumbai keeper Phurba Lachenpa at his near-post with a grounder but saw his effort whisk past the post.

Starting the second half, trailing 1-0, Mumbai’s urgency to score the equaliser was evident, as it pushed higher up the pitch, hoping the Goa defence would make a mistake.

But the Gaurs, backed by a raucous home crowd, soaked the pressure and inflicted further damage by scoring a second goal in the 56th minute.

Brandon Fernandes capitalised on Mehtab Singh’s mistake and got possession near the left touchline. Running into space, he opened the face of his boot to curl the ball into the far corner, past Phurba, who had dived at full stretch but could not get a hand to the ball.

Brandon Fernandes celebrates after scoring FC Goa’s second goal during the semifinal (Leg 1) of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

After Brandon’s goal, it was cruise control for Goa, as it tightened its noose on the match, choking out Mumbai’s ability to find attacking outlets, which forced it to resort to long balls, which Goa dealt with easily.

Leading 2-0 at home and seeing their opponent struggling, it seemed like a straightforward day at the office for the Gaurs.

But the Islanders have made a name for themselves because of their habit of not giving up and they kept it late to show their best, scoring three goals in seven minutes.

In the 90th minute, Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled a goal back, showing composure to find the net after receiving a perfectly weighted through ball on the stride from Jayesh Rane.

Getting seven minutes of stoppage time, Mumbai had time to push for the equaliser, and it got it through Vikram, who was in the right place at the right time to score from the rebound after Dheeraj saved Gurkirat Singh’s initial shot.

Vikram Partap Singh celebrates after scoring Mumbai City FC’s second goal during the semifinal (Leg 1) of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

While a 2-2 comeback would have been impressive enough, Mumbai took it a notch further to steal the match from the Gaurs in front of their home fans.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Rane and Chhangte combined again, with the latter taking a touch to control the ball inside the box and smashing it inside the net to complete the comeback.

Mumbai will carry this one-goal advantage when it faces Goa in the second leg at the Mumbai Football Arena on April 29.