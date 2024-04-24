Indian football: Which clubs were promoted and relegated across all levels of senior men’s football?

When Mohammedan Sporting beat Shillong Lajong to clinch its maiden I-League title earlier this month, it marked the return of the ‘Big Three’ of Kolkata clubs, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Bagan Super Giant) and Mohammedan SC to the top flight of Indian football i.e. the Indian Super League (ISL).

The last time the three played in the first division was in the 2013-14 season of the I-League.

“They are the ‘Big Three’ of Kolkata football. With historic milestones and to have ruled Indian football for decades, the three have centuries-old football culture and I’m just glad that they have all come around once again to help the city earn the bragging rights,” Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation, said.

Lower in the hierarchy of Indian football, another club made headlines – Sporting Club Bengaluru, which earned successive promotions to enter the I-League, becoming the third club from the Silicon Valley of India to play in the league.

The AIFF president was all praises for the club, which was one of the three clubs to earn promotion from the inaugural season of I-League 3.

“SC Bengaluru story is a testament to the balanced domestic pyramid we now have, which makes it possible for the club to get a jumpstart to their campaign in such fashion,” the AIFF president said.

What is the hierarchy of the men’s football in India?

Men’s football in India has five tiers at the moment, with ISL sitting atop the pyramid. Following are the levels of senior men’s football in India:

Tier 1: Indian Super League

Tier 2: I-League

Tier 3: I-League 2

Tier 4: I-League 3

Tier 5: State Leagues

While the Indian Super League became the sole first-division league in 2017, the I-League was the top division before that, taking the baton from the National Football League in 2007.

I-League 2 was started in 2008 while the fourth tier, the I-League 3 was started last year, in which 25 clubs competed, with the top three earning promotion to I-League 2.

From I-League 2, the champions of the league earn promotion to the higher league.

Promotion of clubs this season

Which clubs were promoted from I-League 3 (last season) ?

Sporting Goa

Dempo

Sporting Bengaluru

The 2024 season of I-League 3 is yet to start.

Which club was promoted from I-League 2?

Sporting Bengaluru

Which club was promoted from the I-League?

Mohammedan Sporting

Relegation

Relegation in the leagues also happens similarly, except in the ISL and the I-League 3, which do not have relegation.

The AIFF president had previously said that relegation is not possible in it as the gap between the ISL and the immediate lower league (I-League) is too much.

In I-League 3, the clubs are nominated by the State Football Association and with assessment by the AIFF. Hence, the promotion from State leagues to I-League 3 is based on discretion (by state FAs) rather than winning State leagues.

The bottom two clubs from I-League and I-League 2 are relegated to the lower leagues.

Relegation of clubs this season

Which club was relegated from I-League 2?

Kenkre FC

Maharashtra Oranje* (Maharashtra Orange took over Ambernath United Atlanta, replacing it in next season’s I-League 2, thus escaping relegation)

Which clubs were relegated from the I-League?