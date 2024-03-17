MagazineBuy Print

Casemiro out of Brazil squad with injury, Porto forward Pepe to take his place

Casemiro is the latest absence for Brazil, following injuries to Ederson, Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos, ahead of a match at Wembley on March 23 and one in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu three days later.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 08:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Casemiro of Manchester United looks on.
FILE PHOTO: Casemiro of Manchester United looks on. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Casemiro of Manchester United looks on. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is out of the Brazil squad for this month’s friendlies against England and Spain due to injury, coach Dorival Junior said on Saturday, with Porto winger Pepe set to take his place.

Casemiro is the latest absence for Brazil, following injuries to Man City keeper Ederson, Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos, ahead of a match at Wembley on March 23 and one in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu three days later.

“From a preliminary list of 50 names, 13 had already been ruled out by injury at their clubs,” coach Junior said.

“Unfortunately, we also lost Casemiro. Pepe, from Porto, a forward by origin and now a midfielder, has been called up.”

It is the 27-year-old Pepe’s second call-up by Brazil, after his debut in a 2-1 loss to Colombia in a World Cup qualifier last year.

Also read | England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga

Dorival named Vasco da Gama keeper Leo Jardim, Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno and Porto forward Galeno to replace the injured. It is the first call-up to the national side for all three players.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Bento (Athletico-PR), Leo Jardim (Vasco da Gama), Rafael (Sao Paulo)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Wendell (Porto) Beraldo (Paris St Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Fabricio Bruno (Flamengo), Murilo (Palmeiras)
Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo)
Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Pepe (Porto), Galeno (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Girona) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid). (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Related Topics

Casemiro /

Brazil

