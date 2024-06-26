MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Mexico’s Alvarez to miss remaining games with hamstring injury

Alvarez went down clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute of Mexico’s 1-0 win over Jamaica on Saturday, leaving the pitch in tears.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 14:48 IST , Kolkata

Reuters
Mexico’s Edson Alvarez sits on the bench at the half-time during a Copa America Group B match against Jamaica.
Mexico's Edson Alvarez sits on the bench at the half-time during a Copa America Group B match against Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mexico’s Edson Alvarez sits on the bench at the half-time during a Copa America Group B match against Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico captain Edson Alvarez said he will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a hamstring injury.

Alvarez went down clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute of Mexico’s 1-0 win over Jamaica on Saturday, leaving the pitch in tears.

“I had that dream just like my team mates but sometimes these things happen in football and I will have to learn and grow from all this,” Alvarez said in a video posted on social media by the national team.

“I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done. Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and return as soon as possible.”

Coach Jaime Lozano had said losing a leader like Alvarez would be a huge blow to the side.

Mexico faces Venezuela on Wednesday in its second Group B fixture in Inglewood, California.

