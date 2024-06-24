Apuia Ralte will complete his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), confirmed Mumbai City FC on Monday.

It was announced that MBSG decided to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract. It is reported that Apuia’s release clause in the contract with Mumbai City was set at approx. Rs 1.6 crore, inclusive of taxes.

The 23-year-old midfielder who plays for the Indian national team was part of the ISL title-winning side which beat MBSG 3-1 in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 season.

Apuia joined MCFC in August 2021 from North East United FC. In 81 appearances he has scored six goals and provided two assists across all competitions.

He won the ISL Shield with MCFC in the 2022/23 season followed by the ISL Cup recently in 2024.

Apuia played as the central midfielder for the club under coach Petr Kratky and was involved in MCFC’s build up play. A Pivotal player for the Islanders, Mohun Bagan has got its hands on one of best midfielders in India at the moment.