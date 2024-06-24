ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of winger R. Lalthanmawia on a three-year contract, extending until 2027. The attacking winger moved from I-League side Aizawl FC.

The 22-year-old advanced through Aizawl’s youth teams, eventually breaking into Aizawl FC’s first team in the 2022/23 I-League season. He played 20 I-League games, contributing three goals and five assists.

Over his career with Aizawl FC, he played 42 games, amassing five goals and eight assists, highlighting his consistency and potential.

Lalthanmawia became the club’s third domestic signing of the summer, after Som Kumar and Likmabam Rakesh, joining his teammates ahead of the upcoming season starting July 3.

“I am very happy to be a part of a big club like Kerala Blasters FC. It is a massive opportunity for me, and I am grateful to the club’s management for showing faith in my ability,” Lalthanmawia said.

“Lalthanmawia is a young player who brings with him a great deal of talent and opens up more attacking options for the squad,” said Karolis Skinkys.