MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of winger R. Lalthanmawia from I-League side Aizwal FC on a three-year contract, extending until 2027.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 16:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Winger R. Lalthanmawia
Winger R. Lalthanmawia | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Winger R. Lalthanmawia | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of winger R. Lalthanmawia on a three-year contract, extending until 2027. The attacking winger moved from I-League side Aizawl FC.

The 22-year-old advanced through Aizawl’s youth teams, eventually breaking into Aizawl FC’s first team in the 2022/23 I-League season. He played 20 I-League games, contributing three goals and five assists.

Over his career with Aizawl FC, he played 42 games, amassing five goals and eight assists, highlighting his consistency and potential.

ALSO READ | East Bengal signs Mark Zothanpuia on three-year contract

Lalthanmawia became the club’s third domestic signing of the summer, after Som Kumar and Likmabam Rakesh, joining his teammates ahead of the upcoming season starting July 3.

“I am very happy to be a part of a big club like Kerala Blasters FC. It is a massive opportunity for me, and I am grateful to the club’s management for showing faith in my ability,” Lalthanmawia said.

“Lalthanmawia is a young player who brings with him a great deal of talent and opens up more attacking options for the squad,” said Karolis Skinkys.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs AUT, Euro 2024: All to play for as Austria meets Netherlands in final group match
    Reuters
  2. ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash in St Lucia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FRA vs POL, Euro 2024: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe
    Reuters
  5. IND vs AUS, St. Lucia live weather updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in Gros Islet ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Jamshedpur FC extends contract of head coach Khalid Jamil
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF cracks the whip on unapproved tournaments, warns stern action
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. ISL: East Bengal signs Mark Zothanpuia on three-year contract
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Chennaiyin FC extends contract of forward Connor Shields
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs AUT, Euro 2024: All to play for as Austria meets Netherlands in final group match
    Reuters
  2. ISL: Kerala Blasters FC signs winger R. Lalthanmawia
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash in St Lucia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FRA vs POL, Euro 2024: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe
    Reuters
  5. IND vs AUS, St. Lucia live weather updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in Gros Islet ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment