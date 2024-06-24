MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Jamshedpur FC extends contract of head coach Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC has retained the services of head coach Khalid Jamil for the next two years, the club announced on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 13:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur FC retained the services of Khalid Jamil as head coach for the next two years.
| Photo Credit: Jamshedpur FC
infoIcon

Jamshedpur FC retained the services of Khalid Jamil as head coach for the next two years. | Photo Credit: Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced the contract extension of its head coach Khalid Jamil.

“I’m excited, grateful and really happy today,” said Khalid after signing the extension, which runs until the end of season 2025-26.

The AFC pro licensed coach and FPAI Coach of the Year 2020-21, Khalid, took over as Jamshedpur’s head coach in the middle of the previous season, at a time when the club had won only two out of 11 games. His appointment brought immediate results, with the club bouncing back to reach the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup semifinals by winning all three league games.

READ | Cleiton Silva extends his contract with East Bengal

“We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time. We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff. When I spoke to the club management, we had a common vision on how we wanted to build from the last season and address the shortcomings. Jamshedpur has an amazing fan base with a huge legacy of football with the Tata Football Academy and the JSA League, which is now almost 80 years old.” said the elated I-League Best Coach Award 2016-17 winner, Khalid.

Under Khalid, Jamshedpur FC gained 11 points with three wins and two draws in his first 5 ISL games, unbeaten, helping the club stay in the playoff race until the penultimate game of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

Jamshedpur FC’s CEO, Mukul Choudhari said, “Khalid’s track record matches with our aspirations. His understanding of the game, exhaustive experience, thorough understanding of Indian football, man management, commitment and passion have translated into stellar achievements for an Indian coach and a matter of pride for our country. We are already working hard on all the preparations for the upcoming ISL season with Khalid the right person to take the club forward.”

The club’s pre-season camp is tentatively expected to begin in July, with a slate of prospective signings to be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Khalid Jamil /

Jamshedpur FC /

Kalinga Super Cup

