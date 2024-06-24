The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has responded to the comments made by Igor Stimac after his termination from the role of Indian men’s team’s head coach on Monday.

In a statement, the governing body of Indian football said that the Croat’s comments to the media last week was made “with the sole intent of maligning the AIFF and showing its personnel in poor light.”

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac held a chaotic press conference where he levelled a myriad of accusations on the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

The federation has also denied his allegations that he was not given access to any AIFF officials and had several in-person and virtual interactions with president Kalyan Chaubey during his tenure.

In the statement, AIFF has admitted to Strimac’s remarks on the unavailability of the GPS equipment but said that it was unavailable for only 50 days and the Croat’s claims of over 200 days is “obviously misleading and an attempt to exaggerate the matter for effect.”

The statement also shed light on the 56-year-old’s contract situation. It said the specific instructions regarding inserting termination clauses favourable to AIFF were also not followed before executing the contract renewal.

The statement also addressed Strimac’s selection of support staff. The federation said that his demands of having particular person had also gone unquestioned but said it was the subject of disquiet among many players.

Despite all the support, the coach always sought to deflect blame and according to him everything and everyone else was wrong and responsible for any given situation except himself.

ALSO READ | Stimac accuses AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey for hampering India’s Asian Games and Asian Cup preparation

The statement also said that various players who had brought their concerns regarding Mr. Stimac’s coaching style and tactics to the attention of the AIFF on multiple occasions.

AIFF has also questioned Stimac’s conduct and attitude towards the AIFF during his tenure. Citing an incident from May 2024 during the 3rd AFC National Coaches Conference in Malaysia, the statement said that he had falsely stated the number of his support staff in an interaction with AFC officials.

“He intentionally misrepresented facts, to gain sympathy from other nation’s coaches and the AFC at the reputational cost of India, the AIFF and Indian football,” read the statement.

On his ‘imprisoned’ remarks on the state of Indian football, AIFF responded said it was done to get way out for his own responsibilities. “It is ironic that someone who was the prime person controlling the fortunes of the national team considers that Indian football is imprisoned and has not grown. It is fashionable to blame the entire system on the way out, especially when you do not wish to take any personal responsibility”, the statement said.

The AIFF also expressed shock to note from Stimac’s public statements that he underwent heart surgery during his tenure and has refuted his statement for blaming the AIFF for causing his heart ailment. It said that this particular subject was brought up in an attempt to deflect the serious matter of his not having been medically fit to render coaching services.

While addressing the timing of Stimac’s sacking, the AIFF said that it had to act in the national interest and to ensure the game moves forward in the country. It also says that he was given a chance to part ways on mutual terms and even offered his a 3 months’ severance fee when he refused the initial offer.

“He was offered the opportunity to part ways on mutual terms. He refused the offer, making unreasonable and unprofessional demands in response. The AIFF was, thus, left with no option than to terminate Mr. Stimac’s contract for just cause and in compliance with the terms of the contract, offering him a 3 months’ severance fee,” added AIFF.

“Change is difficult for all concerned and every transition is challenging for a system. The AIFF looks forward to turning the page and beginning a new chapter for Indian football along with its stakeholders and all the lovers of Indian football.” the statement concluded.