Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi on Wednesday allayed concerns over a leg injury he suffered during his side’s 1-0 win over Chile at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“I played after several days of sore throat and fever, and this may have affected me. As for the injury, it is not something old or something I was suffering from. It is a muscle spasm,” Messi said after the win.

The forward was sidelined for several minutes during the first half as he was tended to by the medical team. He eventually returned to the field and finished the match.

“I felt discomfort in my right hamstring at the beginning of the game. It was tight, It wasn’t as loose as it should have been. But I was able to finish the game. We’ll see how it goes,” the 37-year-old added.

Messi played a part in the win, sending in the corner kick in the 88th minute which Lautaro Martinez slotted into the net to hand Argentina the win and a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The defending champion next plays Peru on Sunday, June 30 in its final group-stage contest.