MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile

The forward was sidelined for several minutes during the first half as he was tended to by the medical team for a discomfort in his right leg.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 11:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A match against Chile.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A match against Chile. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A match against Chile. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi on Wednesday allayed concerns over a leg injury he suffered during his side’s 1-0 win over Chile at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“I played after several days of sore throat and fever, and this may have affected me. As for the injury, it is not something old or something I was suffering from. It is a muscle spasm,” Messi said after the win.

The forward was sidelined for several minutes during the first half as he was tended to by the medical team. He eventually returned to the field and finished the match.

“I felt discomfort in my right hamstring at the beginning of the game. It was tight, It wasn’t as loose as it should have been. But I was able to finish the game. We’ll see how it goes,” the 37-year-old added.

Messi played a part in the win, sending in the corner kick in the 88th minute which Lautaro Martinez slotted into the net to hand Argentina the win and a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The defending champion next plays Peru on Sunday, June 30 in its final group-stage contest.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Chile /

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 qualifications scenarios: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, who needs to do what to qualify?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: How can Romania qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: How can Slovakia qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee in Slovakia vs Romania Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment