Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash

Humberto Panjoj collapsed during stoppage time in the first half, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau attracting the attention of medical staff.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 05:50 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj is taken on a stretcher outside the field after fainting during a Copa America Group A soccer match between Peru and Canada.
Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj is taken on a stretcher outside the field after fainting during a Copa America Group A soccer match between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj is taken on a stretcher outside the field after fainting during a Copa America Group A soccer match between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: AP

An assistant referee keeled over and fainted in the first half of Peru’s Copa America Group A match against Canada, being played in hot and humid conditions at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Humberto Panjoj collapsed during stoppage time in the first half, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau attracting the attention of medical staff.

The Guatemalan official was treated on the side lines and briefly got back on his feet before being taken off on a stretcher.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kansas City is expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with a humidity of 53%.

The match ended with Canada beating Peru 1-0 courtesy a Jonathan David goal. As it stands, the Reds are now in second place in Group A, behind Argentina which plays Chile on Tuesday.

