SA vs AFG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad

SA vs AFG: Here is what to expect from the pitch during the first semifinal match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view inside the Brian Lara Cricket Academy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
General view inside the Brian Lara Cricket Academy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

General view inside the Brian Lara Cricket Academy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa, set on banishing its ‘choker’ tag, sits one win away from a maiden T20 World Cup final appearance and will take on an Afghanistan side scaling new peaks in the first semifinal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Thursday.

This will be the fifth match at the venue in this edition of the World Cup, and Afghanistan would want to put its familiarity of the conditions to use, having played here against Papua New Guinea during the group stage.

T20I stats at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad
Matches Played: 8
Teams batting first won: 4
Teams batting second won: 4
Average first innings score: 137.5
Highest score (1st innings): England 267/3 (20 overs) vs West Indies (2023)
Lowest score (1st innings): Uganda 40 all out (18.4 overs) vs New Zealand (2024)

PITCH REPORT

The ground hosted its first international in 2022 and has a fairly new wicket which suits batters. The average first innings score of 137.5 is skewed due to the low totals posted by Associate teams Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Take out their innings, the average total shoots up to 177 in five innings. A 200-plus total, however, has been posted only once at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. In the Caribbean Premier League, the highest team score here is 189 for seven by St. Lucia Kings against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In terms of bowling, pacers have taken 71 wickets at the venue at an average of 18 and an economy just above seven runs an over. The tweakers, on the other hand, have 35 wickets only at an average of 19.82, but a superior economy of 6.71.

TOSS FACTOR

There is no clear trend so far in terms of teams having an advantage after winning the toss. Out of the eight games, teams winning the toss have opted to field seven times. However, only four have registered wins. The only team that won the toss and opted to bat ended up winning.

Teams batting first and bowling first have registered four wins each across the eight games. Given the high-pressure nature of the semifinal on Thursday, the captain winning the toss would want to win the toss and opt to bat.

  SA vs AFG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Head replaces Suryakumar as top batter, Hardik Pandya third in all-rounders' list
    PTI
    PTI
  Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men's team at Olympics
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
