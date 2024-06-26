Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford breaks record for most clean sheets kept by an English goalkeeper at major tournaments

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has become the English goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in major international tournaments (Euro and World Cup), after England’s 0-0 draw against Slovenia in its final Euro 2024 Group C game at the Cologne Stadium on Tuesday.
He has kept 11 clean sheets in 22 appearances at major international tournaments for England, beating the record held by Peter Shilton.
Earlier, in England’s opening match of the tournament, Pickford became the Englishman with the most appearances in major international tournaments after featuring in his side’s 1-1 draw against Denmark.
After making his England debut in 2017, Pickford has 63 appearances for England, keeping 31 clean sheets in the process.
