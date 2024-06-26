Euro 2024 qualifications scenarios: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, who needs to do what to qualify?

The 2024 European Championship is reaching its final fixtures of the group stage, with teams confirming their spots in the round of 16 in the last matchdays.
Of the six groups in the tournament, Group E has presented one of the closest competitions for qualification, with all four teams level on points going into the final matchday.
GROUP E STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Romania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
An advantage of being in Group E — that includes Romania and Slovakia, plus Belgium and Ukraine, all on three points so far — is playing on the last day of the group stage thus knowing exactly what is needed to advance.
QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS
Click here for Belgium: How can Belgium qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
Click here for Ukraine: How can Ukraine qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
Click here for Romania: How can Romania qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
Click here for Slovakia: How can Slovakia qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?
Group A finished Sunday and third-place Hungary waits to see if its three points and minus-3 goal difference is enough to advance.
When the two Group E games start at the same time Wednesday, at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), Romania will be top ahead of Belgium on the secondary tiebreaker of goals scored, with Slovakia third and Ukraine last on the primary tiebreaker of goal difference. High-scoring games Wednesday can change the calculations.
(with inputs from AP)
