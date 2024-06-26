Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B clash?

In what is a must win match for both sides, Ecuador and Jamaica meet each other in a Copa America 2024 Group B clash on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Chilean referee Cristian Garay has been handed the reins to officiate the game on the pitch.
Garay has been a referee since 2016, and one of FIFA since 2019. While the match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be his Copa America debut, it won’t be the first time he will officiate a game that has Ecuador as one of the teams.
In October 2023, he was responsible of refereeing the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Bolivia and Ecuador, in which the latter won 2-1.
Full list of referees for Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B match in Copa America 2024:
