Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B clash?

While the match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be his Copa America debut, it won’t be the first time the referee will officiate a game that has Ecuador as one of the teams.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 15:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chilean referee Cristian Garay
infoIcon

Chilean referee Cristian Garay

In what is a must win match for both sides, Ecuador and Jamaica meet each other in a Copa America 2024 Group B clash on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Chilean referee Cristian Garay has been handed the reins to officiate the game on the pitch.

Garay has been a referee since 2016, and one of FIFA since 2019. While the match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be his Copa America debut, it won’t be the first time he will officiate a game that has Ecuador as one of the teams.

In October 2023, he was responsible of refereeing the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Bolivia and Ecuador, in which the latter won 2-1.

Full list of referees for Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B match in Copa America 2024:
Referee: Cristian Garay (CHI)
Assistant Referee 1: Jose Retamal (CHI)
Assistant Referee 2: Juan Serrano (CHI)
Fourth Official: Jael Falcon (ARG)
Fifth Official: Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)
VAR: Nicolas Gallo (COL)
AVAR: Derlis Lopez (PAR)

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

