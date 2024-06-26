MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the South Africa vs Afghanistan semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 16:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammate Aiden Markram.
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammate Aiden Markram. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammate Aiden Markram. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

The semifinal will be third meeting between the teams in a T20 World Cup and the Proteas have a perfect record over the Afghan Atalan.

SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 2
South Africa: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 2
South Africa won: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last Result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)

MOST RUNS IN SA vs AFG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
AB de Villiers (SA) 2 81 162.00 40.50 64
JP Duminy (SA) 2 54 131.70 54.00 29*
Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 2 46 184.00 23.00 44

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AFG T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Hamid Hassan (AFG) 1 3 5.25 7.00 3/21

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

