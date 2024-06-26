SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.
The semifinal will be third meeting between the teams in a T20 World Cup and the Proteas have a perfect record over the Afghan Atalan.
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 2
South Africa: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 2
South Africa won: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last Result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)
MOST RUNS IN SA vs AFG T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2
|81
|162.00
|40.50
|64
|JP Duminy (SA)
|2
|54
|131.70
|54.00
|29*
|Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)
|2
|46
|184.00
|23.00
|44
MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AFG T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Hamid Hassan (AFG)
|1
|3
|5.25
|7.00
|3/21
