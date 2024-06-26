SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

The semifinal will be third meeting between the teams in a T20 World Cup and the Proteas have a perfect record over the Afghan Atalan.

SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 2 South Africa: 2 Afghanistan won: 0 Last result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)

SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 2 South Africa won: 2 Afghanistan won: 0 Last Result: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs (Mumbai 2016)

MOST RUNS IN SA vs AFG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS AB de Villiers (SA) 2 81 162.00 40.50 64 JP Duminy (SA) 2 54 131.70 54.00 29* Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 2 46 184.00 23.00 44

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AFG T20Is