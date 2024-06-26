Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: All time complete head-to-head record ahead of ECU v JAM Group B clash

Ecuador and Jamaica play their second Group B match when they face each other in the Copa America 2024 on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The sides have met twice in the past. In both occasions, Ecuador came out as the victor.

Played: 2

Ecuador: 2

Draw: 0

Jamaica: 0

Both games were International Friendly games. The first was back in 2011 where Ecuador won 5-2, while the second meet up was in 2018 when Ecuador won 2-0.