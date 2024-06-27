MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Kvaratskhelia stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. with goal against under two minutes in Euro 2024

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal with a quickfire goal for Georgia in their final Group stage match against Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 00:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with Georges Mikautadze.
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with Georges Mikautadze. | Photo Credit: BERNADETT SZABO
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with Georges Mikautadze. | Photo Credit: BERNADETT SZABO

Napoil striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal with a quickfire goal for Georgia in their final Group stage match against Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke on Wednesday.

