Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal with a quickfire goal for Georgia in their final Group stage match against Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Wednesday.
He opened the scoring in just over 1 minute and 31 seconds, giving Georgia the lead and taking it to third in the standings. It was the fifth-fastest goal in the history of the tournament and the third-fastest goal in Euro 2024, which has seen Nedim Bajrami find the net in just 23 seconds against Italy.
FASTEST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- 0.23 - Nedim Bajrami (Italy vs Albania on June 16, 2024)
- 01:05 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia vs Greece on June 20, 2004)
- 01:13 - Youri Tielemans (Belgium vs Romania on June 23, 2024)
- 01:22 – Emil Forsberg (Sweden vs Poland on June 23, 2021)
- 01:31 - Kvara Kvaratskhelia (Georgia vs Portugal on June 26, 2024)
- 01:39 – Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark vs Belgium on June 17, 2021)
- 01:40 – Robert Lewandowski (Poland vs Portugal on June 30, 2016)
- 01:57 – Luke Shaw (England vs Italy on July 11, 2021)
- 01:58 – Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland vs France on June 26, 2016)
- 02:08 – Sergei Aleinikov (USSR vs England on June 18, 1988)
- 02:14 – Alan Shearer (England vs Germany on June 26, 1996)
- 02:14 – Petr Jirácek (Czech Republic vs Greece on June 12, 2012)
- 02:25 – Michael Owen (England vs Portugal on June 24, 2004)
