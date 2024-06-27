Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal with a quickfire goal for Georgia in their final Group stage match against Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Wednesday.

He opened the scoring in just over 1 minute and 31 seconds, giving Georgia the lead and taking it to third in the standings. It was the fifth-fastest goal in the history of the tournament and the third-fastest goal in Euro 2024, which has seen Nedim Bajrami find the net in just 23 seconds against Italy.

FASTEST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS