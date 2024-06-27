Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got a yellow card in the 27th minute of the Euro 2024 Group F match against Georgia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 39-year-old was in constant argument with the referee and after appealing for a penalty during a set piece he got into the books of the referee.

Ronaldo was gesturing that his shirt was pulled and showed dissent to the Swiss referee Sandro Scharer’s decision and got booked.

What are the rules of yellow cards in Euro 2024