Euro 2024 Group F qualification scenarios: Turkiye, Czechia or Georgia, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

Portugal has already confirmed a spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024 after winning its first two games against Czechia and Turkiye respectively.

In Group F, Turkiye, Czechia and Georgia still have the chance to make it to the knockouts as they go into the final games of the group stage. On Wednesday, Debutant Georgia faces Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke while Turkiye takes on Czechia at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

GROUP F

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Portugal (Q) 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 Turkiye 3 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 Czechia 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 Georgia 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2

How can Turkiye qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Turkiye wins: Turkiye will go through to the Round of 16 if it beats Czechia.

If Turkiye draws: Turkiye will be through to the round of 16, as group runner-up, if its avoids defeat against Czechia.

How can Czechia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Czechia wins: Czechia will be through to the round of 16, at least as a best third-placed team, if its beats Türkiye.

How can Georgia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Georgia wins: Georgia will be through to the round of 16, at least as a best third-placed team, if it beats Portugal.