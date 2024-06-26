Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ECU v JAM Group B match

In a bid to stay in contention for a quarterfinals spot in Copa America 2024, Ecuador and Jamaica will try to oust the other out on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

While Jamaica lost its Group B opener to debutants Mexico, Ecuador was pipped by Venezuela in a closely contested match.

Both sides do not have any injury concerns. However, Ecuador’s Enner Valencia was shown a red card against Venezuela and will miss the must-win game against Jamaica.

Predicted lineups for Ecuador vs Jamaica

Ecuador (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK), Hincapie, Pacho, Torres, Preciado, Caicedo, Franco, Sarmiento, Paez, Yeboah, Rodriguez.

Jamaica (3-4-2-1): Waite (GK), Pinnock, Latibeaudiere, Bernard, Leigh, Palmer, De Cordova-Reid, Lembikisa, Gray, Nicholson, Antonio