PT Usha pitches for yoga’s inclusion in Asian Games

In a letter to Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Raja Randhir Singh, PT Usha urged the continent’s sports community to include yoga in the Asian Games programme.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 13:55 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo of President of the Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha.
File Photo of President of the Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
infoIcon

File Photo of President of the Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Wednesday pitched for the inclusion of yoga in the Asian Games programme as the country seeks to raise the popularity of the exercise form.

In a letter to Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Raja Randhir Singh, the legendary athlete urged the continent’s sports community to include yoga in the Asian Games programme.

“The world celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 and the response to its universal has been overwhelming. People across nations have embraced yoga and drawn benefits,” Usha said in the letter.

READ | India to push its Olympics 2036 bid case in Paris; will seek inclusion of indigenous disciplines

She said it was important for India to lead the efforts to have yoga included in the biggest celebrations of sport.

“I am confident that as the spiritual home of yoga and as Vishwaguru, India can campaign for the inclusion of the sport in the Asian Games and eventually the Olympic Games as well,” she said.

She drew attention to the fact that the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris will offer visitors a chance to take part in yoga sessions with instructors ahead of the Olympics next month.

The IOA president added that union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya was very encouraging and appreciative of the idea to make a case for yoga in the Asian Games.

“He told me that he sees the inclusion in the Asian Games would be the first step in taking the sport to the Olympics. We need our indigenous sport to be on such platforms,” Usha said.

Related Topics

PT Usha /

Asian Games /

IOA /

OCA

