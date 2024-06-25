Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz

Chennaiyin FC has signed the young Manipuri goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz on a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

A product of AIFF Elite Academy, Nawaz was previously part of Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. He has earned a reputation as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Indian football with his remarkable performances.

The 24-year-old’s arrival marks an exciting addition to Chennaiyin squad alongside other goalkeepers Samik Mitra and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Nawaz began his professional career at the age of 18 with FC Goa’s reserve side in the I-League second division, where his excellent performance earned him a place in the main team. He was a vital cog in the FC Goa’s Super Cup and ISL League Shield-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Later, he moved to Mumbai City FC in 2021, with whom he won the League Shield in 2023 as well as the ISL title earlier this year.

He has also represented India at the U-17.

Nawaz has played 83 matches so far in his professional career, keeping 23 clean sheets. In 65 ISL games, he has recorded 15 clean sheets and 150 saves. Known for his quick reflexes, composure under pressure and impressive shot-stopping abilities, he has also saved three penalties in the ISL.