ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years

East Bengal FC retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season. One of the top-performing defenders in Indian football last season, the 26-year-old Jordanian was adjudged the Best Defender in East Bengal’s victorious Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign.

Since joining the Red & Gold Brigade in September last year, Hijazi has played 1,938 minutes across 22 matches (17 in the ISL and 5 in the Kalinga Super Cup). The towering left-footed defender recorded fantastic numbers in last season’s Indian Super League, which include the second-highest clearances (99), the second-highest headed clearances (58) and the second-most blocks (22).

Besides, his tally of 14 clearances in East Bengal’s away fixture against Mumbai City FC is the record for the most clearances by a player in a single ISL 2023-24 match.

In addition to his defensive solidity, Hijazi displayed his scoring prowess by netting two goals in the Kalinga Super Cup.