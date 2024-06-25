MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years

Besides, Hijazi Maher’s tally of 14 clearances in East Bengal’s away fixture against Mumbai City FC is the record for the most clearances by a player in a single ISL 2023-24 match.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 17:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher.
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal FC retained the services of defensive mainstay Hijazi Maher until the end of the 2025-26 season. One of the top-performing defenders in Indian football last season, the 26-year-old Jordanian was adjudged the Best Defender in East Bengal’s victorious Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign.

Since joining the Red & Gold Brigade in September last year, Hijazi has played 1,938 minutes across 22 matches (17 in the ISL and 5 in the Kalinga Super Cup). The towering left-footed defender recorded fantastic numbers in last season’s Indian Super League, which include the second-highest clearances (99), the second-highest headed clearances (58) and the second-most blocks (22).

Besides, his tally of 14 clearances in East Bengal’s away fixture against Mumbai City FC is the record for the most clearances by a player in a single ISL 2023-24 match.

In addition to his defensive solidity, Hijazi displayed his scoring prowess by netting two goals in the Kalinga Super Cup.

