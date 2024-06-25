Mumbai City FC signs French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro on a free transfer till the end of the 2024-25 season.

Manzorro was part of Jamshedpur FC during the 2023-24 season and made 24 appearances during which he scored six goals with two assists.

The 32-year-old began his senior professional career with Stade de Reims in France and has since been part of various leagues across the globe, including Bulgaria (PFC Slavia Sofia), Lithuania (FK Žalgiris), and Kazakhstan (Tobol and Astana).

He has participated in elite European competitions like the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. His accolades include the Lithuanian Cup, the Kazakh Cup, and two consecutive Kazakh league titles.

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years

On his moving to the Mumbai-based club, Manzorro said, “I have enjoyed my time in India so far and am excited to stay for another season. Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful teams in the ISL and has a history of winning titles.”

He further added, “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in my life in the vibrant city of Mumbai and contribute to the club’s success.”

Coach Petr Kratky said: “Jérémy is very skilful and has a deep understanding of the game, which is evident when he plays. His experience will be crucial for the team, and he will play a key role in the squad.”

“We were convinced of his qualities during the course of the previous season, and I am excited to have him with us for the upcoming season,” Kratky concluded.