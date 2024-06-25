Women’s Asia Cup 2024: ACC announces revised schedule, India plays Pakistan in its first match

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the revised schedule for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to July 28, 2024.

India is set to play Pakistan in its first group game while the opener will be played between UAE and Nepal.

The previous edition was held in Bangladesh in 2022 which saw India claim its seventh title after beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets. The tournament was due to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 — and eventually 2022 — due to COVID-19.

Here is the updated schedule for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024. Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia. Mark your calendars, as it is going to kick off on July 19th, 2024, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka!#WomensAsiaCup2024#ACCpic.twitter.com/GGBITRFCIv — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 25, 2024

The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

This year the teams have been divided into two groups - India Pakistan, UAE and Nepal are placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B.

The tournament will also feature all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh from October 3 to October 20.

GROUPS

GROUP A GROUP B India Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka UAE Malaysia Nepal Thailand

FULL SCHEDULE