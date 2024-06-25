MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asia Cup 2024: ACC announces revised schedule, India plays Pakistan in its first match

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the revised schedule for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to July 28, 2024.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:28 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Indias won the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.
Indias won the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Indias won the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the revised schedule for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to July 28, 2024.

India is set to play Pakistan in its first group game while the opener will be played between UAE and Nepal.

The previous edition was held in Bangladesh in 2022 which saw India claim its seventh title after beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets. The tournament was due to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 — and eventually 2022 — due to COVID-19.

The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

This year the teams have been divided into two groups - India Pakistan, UAE and Nepal are placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B.

The tournament will also feature all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh from October 3 to October 20.

GROUPS

GROUP A GROUP B
India Bangladesh
Pakistan Sri Lanka
UAE Malaysia
Nepal Thailand

FULL SCHEDULE

Date Match Time
July 19 UAE vs Nepal 2.00 PM
July 19 India vs Pakistan 7.00 PM
July 20 Malaysia vs Thailand 2.00 PM
July 20 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 7.00 PM
July 21 India vs UAE 2.00 PM
July 21 Pakistan vs Nepal 7.00 PM
July 22 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia 2.00 PM
July 22 Bangladesh vs Thailand 7.00 PM
July 23 Pakistan vs UAE 2.00 PM
July 23 India vs Nepal 7.00 PM
July 24 Bangladesh vs Malayisa 2.00 PM
July 24 Sri Lanka vs Thailand 7.00 PM
July 26 Semifinal 1 2.00 PM
July 26 Semifinal 2 7.00 PM
July 28 Final 7.00 PM

