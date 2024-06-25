MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Chile vs Argentina Group A match?

The match will be officiated by Uruguayan professional referee Andres Matonte, who was chosen as one of the referees for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Referee Andres Matonte shows a yellow card.
File - Referee Andres Matonte shows a yellow card. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File - Referee Andres Matonte shows a yellow card. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

The match will be officiated by Uruguayan professional referee Andres Matonte, who was chosen as one of the referees for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Matonte, a physical education teacher by profession, started his career as a referee in 2008m making his debut in the Uruguayan Primera División in the match between Fénix and River Plate (0-0) in 2017.

He has been a FIFA referee since 2019 and was part of the referee list for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where he officiated the match between United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONMEBOL).

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)
Assistant Referee: Nicolas Taran (Uruguay) and Carlos Barreiro (Uruguay)
Fourth Official: Gustabo Tejera (Uruguay)
Fifth Official: Pablo Llarena (Uruguay)
Video Assistant Referee: Carlos Orbe (Ecuador)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Christian Lescano (Ecuador)

