Euro 2024: Denmark settles for a draw against Serbia and finishes second in Group C

Denmark and Serbia played out a goalless draw in their final Group C match in Euro 2024.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 02:26 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Christian Eriksen of Denmark.
Christian Eriksen of Denmark. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Christian Eriksen of Denmark. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denmark secured a place in the knockout phase of Euro 2024 with a nervy 0-0 draw in Munich on Tuesday against Serbia who head home after coming bottom of Group C.

The Danes had most possession and chances, with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

Why did Denmark finish above Slovenia despite having identical points in Group C?

They will await UEFA confirmation of whether they came second or third in the group - affecting who they face in the last 16 - depending on disciplinary points or rankings versus Slovenia who also drew 0-0 with England in their simultaneous game.

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for offside.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Christian Eriksen /

Denmark /

Serbia /

UEFA

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

