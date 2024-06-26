Slovenia and Denmark remained identical in the points table of Group C at Euro 2024 but the latter finished above Slovenia after their group-stage matches on Tuesday.

After goalless draws in both final group stage games of Group C, Slovenia vs England and Demark vs Serbia, Denmark qualified as the runner-up and Slovenia as a third-placed team.

GROUP C POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD England (Q) 4 3 1 1 0 2 1 1 Denmark (Q) 2 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 Slovenia (Q) 2 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 Serbia 1 3 0 1 1 1 2 -1

The teams in a group are ranked on the following criteria:

Higher number of points;

Superior goal difference;

Higher number of goals scored;

Higher number of wins;

Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);

Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23), or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots.

Slovenia and Denmark are identical in all aspects in the points table. In fact, their disciplinary points are also the same - both teams have six yellow cards and one red card.

WHY DID DENMARK THEN FINISH ABOVE SLOVENIA?

According to Article 23 of UEFA rules, if the five criteria keep two sides equal, then the overall European Qualifiers rankings come into play for table standings.

According to the rankings there, Denmark is ranked ninth while Slovenia is 15th. Since the former has a better rank here, it finished above Slovenia in the Group standings on Tuesday.