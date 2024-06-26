  • Higher number of points;
  • Superior goal difference;
  • Higher number of goals scored;
  • Higher number of wins;
  • Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
  • Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23), or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots.