Chile vs Argentina, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of CHI v ARG Group A match

Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 19:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

For Chile, Diego Valdes might not feature after being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock. Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Erick Pulgar were all shown yellow cards in their opener, and the three of them will be suspended for their final group game should they receive another yellow card on Tuesday.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi set a Copa America record, making his 35th appearance in this competition, surpassing Sergio Livingstone.

Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Chile vs Argentina Predicted XI

Chile predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo(GK); Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Echeverria, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Diaz; Vargas

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2): E. Martinez(GK); Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
