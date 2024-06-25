Chile vs Argentina, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of CHI v ARG Group A match

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

For Chile, Diego Valdes might not feature after being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock. Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Erick Pulgar were all shown yellow cards in their opener, and the three of them will be suspended for their final group game should they receive another yellow card on Tuesday.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi set a Copa America record, making his 35th appearance in this competition, surpassing Sergio Livingstone.

Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Chile vs Argentina Predicted XI

Chile predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo(GK); Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Echeverria, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Diaz; Vargas

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2): E. Martinez(GK); Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez