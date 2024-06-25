Chile vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

Argentina, which started its campaign with a 2-0 win against Canada, has a chance to book its place in the quarters with a win, while Chile started with a 0-0 draw against Peru.

If Messi and his team win the match and Canada draws against Peru, they will top their Copa America group for the first time since 2016.

Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

For Chile, Diego Valdes might not feature after being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock. Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Erick Pulgar were all shown yellow cards in their opener, and the three of them will be suspended for their final group game should they receive another yellow card on Tuesday.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi set a Copa America record, making his 35th appearance in this competition, surpassing Sergio Livingstone.

Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

(with inputs from Reuters)