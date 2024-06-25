MagazineBuy Print

Chile vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Chile and Argentina being played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. 

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

Argentina, which started its campaign with a 2-0 win against Canada, has a chance to book its place in the quarters with a win, while Chile started with a 0-0 draw against Peru.

If Messi and his team win the match and Canada draws against Peru, they will top their Copa America group for the first time since 2016.

Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

For Chile, Diego Valdes might not feature after being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock. Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Erick Pulgar were all shown yellow cards in their opener, and the three of them will be suspended for their final group game should they receive another yellow card on Tuesday.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi set a Copa America record, making his 35th appearance in this competition, surpassing Sergio Livingstone.

Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 (6:30 AM IST) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

