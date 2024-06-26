MagazineBuy Print

Chile vs Argentina LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: CHI lineup out, Messi expected to start for ARG, score, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

CHI vs ARG: Follow live updates of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A clash from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. USA.

Updated : Jun 26, 2024 05:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during training at the Red Bulls Training Facility on June 24, 2024 in East Hanover, New Jersey.
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during training at the Red Bulls Training Facility on June 24, 2024 in East Hanover, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
lightbox-info

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during training at the Red Bulls Training Facility on June 24, 2024 in East Hanover, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A clash from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. USA.

  • June 26, 2024 05:10
    Chile starting line-up!
  • June 26, 2024 05:00
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST). 


    Argentina, which started its campaign with a 2-0 win against Canada, has a chance to book its place in the quarters with a win, while Chile started with a 0-0 draw against Peru. 


    If Messi and his team win the match and Canada draws against Peru, they will top their Copa America group for the first time since 2016.


    Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals. 


    For Chile, Diego Valdes might not feature after being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock. Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez and Erick Pulgar were all shown yellow cards in their opener, and the three of them will be suspended for their final group game should they receive another yellow card on Tuesday. 


    Argentine captain Lionel Messi set a Copa America record, making his 35th appearance in this competition, surpassing Sergio Livingstone. 


    Valentin Carboni and fellow 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who were unused substitutes against Canada might feature. So can Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez. 


    (with inputs from Reuters)


    When and where will the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?


    The Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 (6:30 AM IST) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States of America. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to livestream the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Chile vs Argentina Copa America 2024 Group A match in the USA?


    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

