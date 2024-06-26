MagazineBuy Print

Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of UKR v BEL Group E match

This will be the first meeting between Ukraine and Belgium and both sides will like to begin this rivalry on a winning note.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 08:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring.
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Ronaldo's Portugal faces Georgia as UEFA increases security to tackle pitch invasion

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

He can also count on the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings just behind and who also scored against the Romanians late on, giving the entire team a lift as it confirmed their victory.

UKRAINE vs BELGIUM HEADTO-HEAD RECORD

This will be the first meeting between Ukraine and Belgium and both sides will like to begin this rivalry on a winning note.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Belgium /

Ukraine

