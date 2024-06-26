Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery

Carl Crowe, a prominent figure in T20 spin-bowling coaching for over a decade, is currently working with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also worked in the Big Bash, T20 Blast and the Global T20 Canada.

Renowned for his insightful approach to T20 spin bowling, Crowe discusses various aspects, including its nuances, challenges, KKR’s triumphant IPL 2024 season, and his unconventional method of having bowlers practice delivering ‘bad balls’ in net sessions.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) What makes spin bowling so effective in T20 cricket, a format where the initial perception was they’d go for runs?

A) The perception was that T20 cricket would mark the death of spin bowling. And yet, we know from an economist’s perspective that spin bowlers are the most effective in every single over in T20 cricket. And that’s been the case for a long time. So, why is it that spin has been so effective?

Well, I think there are a number of reasons. One obvious reason is pace. There’s less pace on the ball, so you effectively take away behind the wicket as a significant scoring area for fours and sixes. This reduces the scoring area to about two-thirds. As a result, batsmen have to create their own power to hit the ball. Early on, against fast bowlers, batsmen can use the bowler’s pace. Against spin, they have to create pace themselves.

The spinners that have been even more successful are often the ‘mystery spinners’ who can turn the ball both ways. If a spinner can only turn the ball one way, the batter can somewhat prepare for the shot. For instance, if a left-arm spinner is bowling to a left-handed batsman, the batter knows the ball will spin into them and can prepare to hit leg side. However, if the spinner can turn the ball both ways, the batter has to be more reactive than proactive. This becomes a significant advantage for the bowler.

India’s World Cup arc of redemption riding on Rohit Sharma’s fury road

Moreover, the best spinners have been very effective during the PowerPlay for similar reasons and also outside the PowerPlay when the field is set back. As mentioned, scoring behind the wicket is less effective against spin compared to seam, although ramps or edges might still occur.

These factors combine to make scoring against spin bowlers more challenging than initially perceived. The skill of the spin bowler is crucial. The most skilled spinners, as we’ve seen during the IPL and at times during the World Cup, continue to hit that strong length and spin the ball both ways at a good pace, making them very difficult to combat. Very few players can effectively counter this.

Q) We’ve seen West Indies use Akeal Hosein primarily in the PowerPlay in this T20 World Cup. What’s your assessment of using spinners inside the first six overs?

A) I think spinners, in particular, have the upper hand during PowerPlays. They are agile and quick. Moreover, if you trace back, there’s been a significant passage of time since they were introduced, even IPL from back in the day. I may be slightly biased because I am close to Akeal—very close to him, in fact. I hold him in high regard; I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with him for almost a decade now.

Akeal is a prime example of someone who has continuously refined his game. He possesses a superb stock ball, but it’s his arm ball that sets him apart. When you observe many players, their ability to swing or spin the ball significantly affects gameplay. Akeal has become the world’s best in his niche. His effectiveness is undeniable.

Consider facing a fast bowler like (Phil) Salty or Sunil (Narine) in the IPL. The speed can be overwhelming, making it easier to hit boundaries. However, when Akeal bowls during the PowerPlay, uncertainty looms. Will the ball spin away or sharply swing in? His consistent length keeps batsmen guessing, with only two fielders allowed outside the circle. This creates a high-risk scenario. Suddenly, after just a few balls, the over might yield only three runs, putting the batsman under pressure. T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah prevails in battle of bogeymen

Additionally, mindset plays a crucial role. Bowlers must be willing to perform in challenging situations, especially during the PowerPlay. Take English left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, for instance, whom I’ve closely worked with over the past few years in England. He consistently bowls the toughest overs in T20 cricket, showcasing not just skill but also a fearless attitude. ‘No problem, I’ll bowl,’ he’d say. ‘I’ll handle the PowerPlay and face their top batsmen, even with short boundaries.’

A prepared mindset is key to success. Spinners who possess the skill and readiness to bowl in tough situations are more likely to succeed. Despite this preparation, they may still get hit—that’s the nature of the PowerPlay.

Q) Is the concept of match-ups overused in T20 cricket?

A) I do think it’s overused. This might seem to contradict what I just mentioned, but I believe skillful bowlers can still be very, very effective.

If you look at the recent trend of right-arm off-spin to right-hand batters, the economy rate of right-arm off-spin has generally come down over the last 18 months or so. My view on that is that for a long period, it was considered a poor matchup, so not many right-arm off-spinners bowled to right-hand batters. Consequently, batters went a long time without facing them, and they became less accustomed to this type of bowling. There was a golden window where right-arm off-spin became quite effective.

Now, it might well be that as right-hand batters face more off-spin, they become better at handling it again. These cycles are consistent. But certainly, if you give me a highly effective bowler like [Afghanistan off-spinner] Mohammad Nabi at the top of his game, he can bowl to anybody in any conditions. Of course, ground dimensions play a factor in that as well.

If you have a world-class bowler like Ravindra Jadeja, it doesn’t matter who is at the other end. He can still come round the wicket, use clever angles, and leverage his experience effectively. So, while the concept of matchups shouldn’t be ignored, it is often overemphasised.

India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, along with KKR spin bowling consultant Carl Crowe, during an IPL training session. | Photo Credit: G.P SAMPATH KUMAR | THE HINDU

Q) Ravichandran Ashwin had said in an interview a few years ago that “six well-constructed bad balls could be the way forward in T20 cricket”. What do you make of it?

A) Yeah, so I think it’s a really good point. Actually, Ashwin is someone I like a lot because of his bowling. I think he continues to try and reinvent himself, pushing himself to create new deliveries and enhance his skills, even at his age. His absence from the team might reflect the strength of the current spinners. For instance, Kuldeep Yadav has made significant progress, especially in the last 18 months. His variety helps him maintain his effectiveness.

I remember an interview where Ashwin talked about well-crafted bad balls. Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball to the casual observer is actually a deliberate, planned delivery. This concept, which I term “anti-skill,” can be very effective. Every spinner I work with practices certain bad balls for different situations. While control and length are important, having only one skill can be a disadvantage if the batter knows what to expect. Adaptation is crucial.

One example I’ve often mentioned is the short, wide ball. In T20 cricket, where a team might need 18 or 19 runs per over, batters are usually looking to hit sixes. A short, wide ball is difficult to hit for six. The maximum is often a four, but it’s more likely to be a two or even a single because the batsman instinctively plays a cut shot. While exceptional players like Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, or AB de Villiers might still hit such a ball for six, they are rare. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma’s dazzling display seals India’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal spot, dents Australia’s campaign

During the IPL, I noticed Varun (Chakravarthy) improving throughout the tournament with such plans, and we practised a lot of short, wide balls in the nets. Despite commentators sometimes calling it a “lucky” delivery, in game scenarios, this tactic can be effective. For example, when a team needs 17 runs per over, preventing a six becomes crucial. Bowling a short, wide ball can help get a set batter off strike or close the over without conceding a boundary.

There are several so-called bad balls that we practise regularly. The key to anti-skill is knowing when and where to use it. Ashwin does this well, and it’s something I emphasize with the spinners I coach. You might change the field slightly to support this strategy, positioning fielders for the cut shot, for example. Anti-skill can prevent certain scenarios in the game, making it a valuable tactic.

Q) Since you brought up Varun, could you talk us through his evolution as a spinner during his time at KKR?

A) So, I actually first remember when Varun came to play with us as a net bowler back in, I would imagine, just the year before he played for Punjab; he came with us pretty much for the whole IPL as a net bowler. I remember a few things about him. Obviously, he was very skillful and had a great work ethic. He would bowl and bowl and bowl until he was dripping wet. He would just keep bowling.

I’m aware of Varun’s passage and pathway into the game, and it’s not your typical route. Unlike the usual young player who goes through an academy, plays state cricket, and then progresses to the IPL, his journey was very different. I quite like those players who come from a different perspective and through a tougher route because they have an inbuilt resilience. They’re used to setbacks, being told no, and not being picked. The fact that they haven’t been put off by these experiences builds character.

“ Despite the tough conditions and our ground [Eden Gardens] being small and flat, where teams regularly score 220-230, Varun kept pushing through.” | Photo Credit: R. RAGU | THE HINDU

Many young players have hard luck stories, saying they could have made it but for this or that reason. Varun, however, has continued to struggle his way to the top. Without even realizing it, he has created this inbuilt resilience in himself as a cricketer. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel pressure, but that resilience is within him.

Even in the first game this year against the Sunrisers (Hyderabad), he faced challenges. He was hit for some sixes by (Heinrich) Klaasen, which could have put him under pressure. Despite the tough conditions and our ground [Eden Gardens] being small and flat, where teams regularly score 220-230, Varun kept pushing through. You still have to wake up the next morning and find a way to perform and succeed. His work ethic and skill level are very high.

As a team, massive credit goes to Shreyas Iyer and GG (Gautam Gambhir) as our captain and mentor. They continued to support him after that first game. There was no thought of questioning his place. If a player has that inner resilience and belief, and if you’ve got a captain and mentor who give you complete confidence, then the player has every opportunity to come back and perform well.

Throughout the competition, we felt we had the best spin attack. But having it on paper doesn’t mean anything. It was about how hard we worked in training and how clear our plans were. Varun likes to prepare well and be clear on his options for each batter. Many might look at some dismissals, like Klaasen’s, and think it was luck, but there’s a lot of preparation and planning behind the scenes.

We assess batters and look at their strengths, then practice accordingly before the game. Much of what might seem like luck is actually prepared and planned. As you said, Varun got better and better throughout the tournament. By the end, with Sunil (Narine) and Varun in the middle overs, teams almost didn’t bother trying to score against us because they knew the risk of getting out. They preferred to score in the power play and the death overs.

Our top two or three seamers, led by Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc, were taking wickets up front. After the PowerPlay, with Varun and Sunil coming on, the teams were completely squeezed and had nowhere to go.

Q) You talked about guys like ABD and Jos, who have the skill to hit even the wide short balls for six. Klaasen is someone who is an expert when it comes to pulling the spinners, even when the bowl isn’t exactly short. I’m sure these things were discussed during the IPL.

A) Definitely. Yes, 100%. We were very aware. The first thing I would always emphasise is to focus on our own strengths first. I believe Varun and Sunil are among the best spinners in T20 cricket globally, maybe even in the top five. So, our primary concern was maximizing our strengths and then addressing theirs.

Of course, we were fully aware of their strengths and had detailed plans to counter them. Would I share those plans? Definitely not (laughs), because we’ll be facing them again next year and likely employing similar strategies. However, I’m sure their teams will analyse how we bowled against them. For us, staying ahead of the game, being thoroughly prepared, and adapting to different conditions are crucial.

Our plans can vary significantly based on pitches, ground dimensions, and game scenarios. We were very specific about conditions and strategies tailored to each match. Plan A and Plan B were clearly defined. Ultimately, it’s about backing and supporting our bowlers to execute these plans effectively, even if the game unfolds differently than expected.

Adaptability is key. Players must adjust to the evolving game situation, which often makes on-field decisions as important as the plans we meticulously prepare.

Q) The wind factor has had a major bearing on the outcomes of some T20 World Cup matches, especially in St Lucia. How challenging is it for a spinner to deal with the cross-breeze?

A) Well, I think, like anything, it’s about how you use the conditions to your advantage. For example, if you’re bowling into the wind and the batter thinks they have a better chance of hitting sixes, I would turn that around to see it as an opportunity for catches. Knowing their intent to go for big shots, you can adjust your bowling strategy slightly to induce a catch opportunity.

It’s not about predicting exactly how conditions will play out on a given day. It’s more about having the right attitude. This is where the best bowlers excel. Take Sunil, for instance. He never focuses on excuses like bowling into the wind or towards a short boundary. Instead, he plans what he believes will be most effective for the team. Sunil often says, “I’ll do whatever the team needs.” This mindset is key among top spinners worldwide.

Regardless of the challenges—whether it’s Adam Zampa bowling towards a short boundary against a strong hitter like Dube or into a headwind—the best international players find ways to succeed. Maybe Zampa can’t bowl his usual best ball every delivery, but he adapts. He might mix in a googly or vary his pace to unsettle the batsman. In such scenarios, even bowling a spell that goes for 34 runs can be considered excellent, given the circumstances.

The Indian spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja adjusted their bowling approach to deal with the cross-breeze in St Lucia during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU

Top players understand how to capitalize on conditions and adapt their game plans to meet the team’s needs. It’s about finding solutions and delivering them under any circumstances.

You’ve worked very closely with Sunil Narine. He has been around for a long time and yet manages to evolve as a bowler to stay a step ahead of the opposition. How does he do that?

I mentioned Ashwin earlier, and Sunil is quite similar in his approach. In fact, I’m happy to share that I recently spent five days in Trinidad working extensively with Sunil on refining his skills and developing new variations. We put in countless hours focusing on his bowling.

For any young player who thinks Sunil’s success comes effortlessly due to natural talent, let me assure you, these elite players are the best in the world because of their relentless dedication. While this hard work may not always be visible on TV or during matches, Sunil is continuously striving to improve and innovate his game. Just three weeks after being named the best player in the world’s premier T20 tournament, he was back on the grind, refining his craft.

The mindset here is crucial—it’s never about feeling like you’ve “made it” and can ease off. The moment you think that way, progress can stall. This is why I mentioned Ashwin earlier, who is constantly reinventing himself. Sunil exemplifies this drive. Even after winning the IPL and being recognized as the top player, he’s asking himself, “How can I get better?” It’s this inherent determination in the best players that keeps them pushing forward.

Looking ahead, opponents might study Sunil’s performances this year to prepare for facing him next year. However, if Sunil introduces a new delivery or refines his existing skills, opponents will face a bowler different from the one they planned for. This ability to evolve and surprise is a hallmark of top-tier players.

Q) How does Narine prepare for a T20 game?

A) Every player prepares differently because we’re all individuals. When working with one of the best spinners in T20 cricket history, the focus is always on honing your own skills. Let the batsman worry about facing you. I recall a game [from IPL 2024] where Punjab chased down 262 runs against KKR, yet Sunil bowled an exceptional spell of 4 overs for 24 runs. Even when the runs are flowing, make the opposition fret about your bowling first.

Furthermore, players are very astute about the game. Most IPL players have a routine of watching matches every evening. It’s a great way to stay updated on what’s happening and learn from other players. The best cricketers in the world participate in numerous franchise tournaments, such as the IPL, CPL, and T10 leagues. This exposure allows you to observe and possibly face the same players across different formats and conditions.

Sunil, with his extensive knowledge of local players from playing in the IPL, rarely encounters unknown opponents. This familiarity gives him a general idea of what to expect from each player. However, despite meticulous preparation and planning for specific conditions, cricket remains unpredictable. Factors like dew, pitch behavior, or the pressure of the game can override your initial strategies.

Sunil Narine won the most valuable player award in the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU | THE HINDU

You might prepare for one game, only to find the next one throws you a curveball. Perhaps you’re up against a team like CSK in Chennai, where dew becomes a major factor. Or maybe the pitch is turning sharply, or it’s exceptionally flat. Meticulous preparation remains crucial.

Q) How difficult is it for spinners to bounce back after a tough couple of games, especially in a competition like IPL where score rates are soaring with each edition?

A) In my experience, this applies not just to spinners but to every single player—whether they’re batting, bowling, keeping, or anything else. I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best players in the world, and I can tell you that every player faces fluctuations in confidence. Even in the IPL final, the nerves run high—it’s arguably the biggest game in cricket outside of the World Cup. But what separates the best players is how they handle these moments. They don’t let nerves or confidence consume them. Instead, they find a way to succeed.

Finding a way to perform means having a consistent process. Regardless of whether they’re at their best or feeling a bit off, they remain steady. They don’t ride the highs too high or sink into deep lows. This resilience allows them to overcome challenges more effectively. You’ll notice many top players don’t show much emotion during a game—they strive to maintain control externally, even when they might be feeling the pressure internally. Whether they’re being hit around the park or struggling to connect with the ball, they’re experiencing the same doubts and pressures as anyone else. But they’ve mastered the ability to perform despite these challenges.

Recently, I was discussing this with someone, and we mentioned Tom Brady, the NFL legend. He once spoke about mental toughness, emphasizing that it ultimately boils down to whether you deliver or not—everything else is secondary. The best players embody this mindset. Even on days when they’re not feeling their best or doubting themselves, they find a way to deliver. That’s the essence of what sets them apart—they consistently find ways to perform.