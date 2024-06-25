The pinpoint accuracy of Jasprit Bumrah allows other bowlers in the Indian team to go for wickets even in extreme pressure situations, said pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer is among the leading wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup with 15 scalps in six games at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 7.41 runs per over.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken 11 wickets in the same number of games, conceding just 4.08 runs per over, a rarity in the shortest format.

“I guess a lot of credit goes to Jasprit because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters. He gives what, three or four runs in and over,” Arshdeep said after the 24-run win over Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday.

“So, batsmen are coming hard against me and when they are trying, I just have to try and bowl my best ball and there are a lot of chances of getting wickets there because on the other hand they see the runs are not coming and the asking rate is going high. So, they take more risk against me and there’s a chance always of getting a wicket there. So there’s a lot of credit of my wickets that goes to Jasprit,” he said.

Arshdeep Singh credited Jasprit Bumrah for his success with the ball during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again provided the wickets when the team was in need, and only three games into the tournament, he has taken his tally to seven scalps.

“Kuldeep is a champion spinner. Whenever he gets a chance, he delivers, and he’s always been in the wickets, and today as well, he was bowling from the tough end, and even against the wind, he managed to bowl at around six an over and took crucial wickets. He is a really important player in our team, and we are looking forward to take all from him and we hope he takes a lot of wickets,” said Arshdeep, who had David Warner caught in the slips on Monday.

India faces England in the second semifinal on Thursday, and it will have the last edition’s crushing semifinal loss to the defending champion in mind before taking the field at the Providence Stadium.

Asked about his plans for the semifinal, Arshdeep added: “Right now, I’m not expecting anything out of that game, just we’ll have a little celebration after this game and a long travel day ahead. And then we’ll see what conditions there are and how we can do our best there.”