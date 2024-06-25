MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan prevailed in a low-scoring encounter against Bangladesh which was stopped by rain multiple times and knocked Australia out of the Super Eight stage.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 14:40 IST , Kingstown - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

West Indian batting great Brian Lara had predicted Afghanistan would reach the T20 World Cup semifinals nearly a month before the tournament began and now that the giant slayers have made it, skipper Rashid Khan said he is immensely proud to have proved the legend right.

Afghanistan continued its brilliant run at the T20 World Cup as it marched to its first-ever World Cup semifinal with an eight-run win over Bangladesh in the last Super 8 clash here.

“The only guy who put us in the semifinals was Brian Lara, and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him, ‘We won’t let you down,’” Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

“I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well. We are capable,” he added.

Lara, in an interaction with PTI last month, had predicted that Afghanistan would be among the semifinalists in the mega-event.

“Afghanistan, they are capable of getting into the (last) four,” Lara had said while picking his tournament favourites.

READ | T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home

Rashid said the conviction that they could advance to the semifinals was ignited by their triumph over heavyweights New Zealand in the group stage.

“It’s a dream for us to be in the semifinals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It’s unbelievable,” he recalled.

Afghanistan also picked up a historic win over Australia before beating Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture to set up a semifinal date with South Africa on June 27.

Against Bangladesh, Afghanistan was restricted to 115/5, but the bowlers led by Naveen Ul Haq and Rashid propelled them to a thrilling eight-run win.

“We thought 130-135 was a good score, but we fell 15 runs short. We knew they would come hard at us, and we knew that is what we could take advantage of. We didn’t need to do anything extra, just be clear in our plans.

Pacers Naveen and Fazalhaq Farooqi have excelled with the new ball all through the campaign, and Rashid couldn’t be happier.

“In T20s if you get a good start, it helps us in the middle overs. They have given a great start to us in the whole competition. It makes it easier for us to go harder at the batsmen.

“They have delivered, they were very clear in their minds,” Rashid said.

On the several rain interruptions that eventually led the match to be truncated, Rashid said they were mentally ready to pick all 10 wickets.

“Rain is something not in our hands, but mentally we knew we have to play 20 overs and take 10 wickets.

“That’s the only way we could win. But Gulbadin had some cramps. But his wicket was invaluable to us,” he said.

The skipper reckoned there will be a huge celebration back home.

“It’s a big achievement for us as well. We have done that at the U-19 level, but at this World Cup, I don’t have any words to describe the feeling back home. We have to go into the semis with a very clear mind and make sure we enjoy the occasion,” he said.

Shanto blames batters

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto conceded the team was once again let down by its batters.

“We bowled well. As a bowling unit, we did a lot of good things. But as a batting unit, we made some poor decisions, especially in the middle overs,” he admitted.

“The whole tournament, we bowled well, especially Rishad, the new guy came and bowled well, I am happy for him. As a batting unit, we need to improve a lot.”

Related Topics

Rashid Khan /

Afghanistan /

Brian Lara /

Bangladesh /

Australia /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  4. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  4. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment