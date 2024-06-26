Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of SVK v ROU, expected formations

Romania and Slovakia meet in the most finely balanced group at the European Championship. A draw on Wednesday would send both to the pre-quarterfinals.

Any team in Group E can still finish in any position from first to last in the standings. It is the only group at Euro 2024 where each team won a game and lost a game in the first two rounds.

Slovakia defender David Hancko had been a doubt because of a hamstring injury against Ukraine, though coach Francesco Calzona could name the same starting lineup for the third time.

Romania, on the other hand, has no major injury concerns.

Romania has lost 11 of its 18 games at Euros but never by more than 2-0. That record loss was matched in being beaten by Belgium on Saturday.

The teams have not met in a competitive game for nearly 25 years, in a Euro 2000 qualifying group. A Romania team captained by Gheorghe Hagi won 5-1 in Slovakia.

The game on Wednesday kicks off in Frankfurt at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT, 9.30 pm IST), at the same time as Belgium and Ukraine start in Stuttgart.

WHAT ARE THE COACHES SAYING?

“This is one of the most important moments of our lives and our careers. We know this is not going to be easy, but the most important thing about qualifying for EURO 2024 was that our team recovered its spirit. We have regained our dignity and changed the supporters’ outlook. Our boys have brought the supporters back into the stands.”

- Edward Iordanescu, Romania

“Getting to the round of 16 would be a great result, and we would deserve it. We have played good football and had a great qualifying round. Romania are a physical side and have quality. It’s a difficult game for us, but we have our own style of play and I don’t like changing our style.”

- Francesco Calzona, Slovakia

PREDICTED LINE-UPS AND FORMATIONS

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka (GK) — Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko — Kucka, Lobotka, Duda — Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin.

Romania starting lineup (4-3-3): Nita (GK) — Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu — Razvan Marin, Marius Marin, Stanciu — Man, Dragus, Mihaila.