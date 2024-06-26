MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of SVK v ROU, expected formations

Any team in Group E can still finish in any position from first to last in the standings. It is the only group at Euro 2024 where each team won a game and lost a game in the first two rounds.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 08:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Slovakia defender David Hancko (right, in blue) had been a doubt because of a hamstring injury against Ukraine, though coach Francesco Calzona could name the same starting lineup for the third time.
Slovakia defender David Hancko (right, in blue) had been a doubt because of a hamstring injury against Ukraine, though coach Francesco Calzona could name the same starting lineup for the third time. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Slovakia defender David Hancko (right, in blue) had been a doubt because of a hamstring injury against Ukraine, though coach Francesco Calzona could name the same starting lineup for the third time. | Photo Credit: AP

Romania and Slovakia meet in the most finely balanced group at the European Championship. A draw on Wednesday would send both to the pre-quarterfinals.

Any team in Group E can still finish in any position from first to last in the standings. It is the only group at Euro 2024 where each team won a game and lost a game in the first two rounds.

Slovakia defender David Hancko had been a doubt because of a hamstring injury against Ukraine, though coach Francesco Calzona could name the same starting lineup for the third time.

Romania, on the other hand, has no major injury concerns.

Romania has lost 11 of its 18 games at Euros but never by more than 2-0. That record loss was matched in being beaten by Belgium on Saturday.

The teams have not met in a competitive game for nearly 25 years, in a Euro 2000 qualifying group. A Romania team captained by Gheorghe Hagi won 5-1 in Slovakia.

The game on Wednesday kicks off in Frankfurt at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT, 9.30 pm IST), at the same time as Belgium and Ukraine start in Stuttgart.

WHAT ARE THE COACHES SAYING?

“This is one of the most important moments of our lives and our careers. We know this is not going to be easy, but the most important thing about qualifying for EURO 2024 was that our team recovered its spirit. We have regained our dignity and changed the supporters’ outlook. Our boys have brought the supporters back into the stands.”

- Edward Iordanescu, Romania

“Getting to the round of 16 would be a great result, and we would deserve it. We have played good football and had a great qualifying round. Romania are a physical side and have quality. It’s a difficult game for us, but we have our own style of play and I don’t like changing our style.”

- Francesco Calzona, Slovakia

(with inputs from AP)

PREDICTED LINE-UPS AND FORMATIONS

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka (GK) — Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko — Kucka, Lobotka, Duda — Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin.

Romania starting lineup (4-3-3): Nita (GK) — Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu — Razvan Marin, Marius Marin, Stanciu — Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Slovakia /

Romania

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Chile highlights, ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Late Lautaro goal guides Albiceleste to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Argentina reaches quarterfinals after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina becomes first team to qualify for quarterfinals after win against Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of SVK v ROU, expected formations
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Argentina becomes first team to qualify for quarterfinals after win against Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship on June 26?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of UKR v BEL Group E match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 Live streaming info: When, where to watch Group E finale?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Chile highlights, ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Late Lautaro goal guides Albiceleste to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Argentina reaches quarterfinals after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina becomes first team to qualify for quarterfinals after win against Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment