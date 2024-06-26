The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 26:

Slovakia vs Romania - June 26, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Georgia vs Portugal - June 27, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

Czechia vs Turkey - June 27, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

SLOVAKIA VS ROMANIA

Euro 2024, but in the tightest of pools, a draw could send both teams through.

Group E is on a knife-edge, with all four teams on three points, though Romania (+1 goal-difference) sit on top on goals scored from Belgium (also +1), followed by Slovakia (+0) and Ukraine (-2).

Romania will advance in the top two if it avoids defeat, while victories for Belgium over Ukraine and Slovakia will leave the Romanians sweating on advancing as one of the best third-place finishers.

A draw in Frankfurt would give both teams an excellent chance of going through, but Romania forward Valentin Mihaila rejected suggestions that both teams might settle for a point from the start.

Slovakia impressed in a surprise 1-0 win over pool favourites Belgium in its opening game, but let a lead slip to lose 2-1 to Ukraine in its second with shades of Euro 2020.

UKRAINE VS BELGIUM

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

GEORGIA VS PORTUGAL

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winner while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

It is still unclear if Ronaldo will play on Wednesday as Martinez suggested he would rotate his squad.

However, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner is never keen on taking breaks, especially in major tournaments, as he is obsessed with breaking and extending his records which include most goals, appearances and assists for his country.

At 39, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he nets at Euro 2024.

One point was arguably a harsh return for a battling Georgia side which hit the post late against Turkey and missed a good chance to beat the Czechs with the last kick of the game.

It still could finish second and qualify if it beats Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey, but would be eliminated if it loses or draws and the Czechs avoid defeat.

CZECHIA VS TURKEY

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.

After his stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, Turkiye’s Arda Guler was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella worried about keeping him fit.

Czechia is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek is not optimistic about Schick’s chances of playing. He is praying his team’s luck may turn after an own goal and stoppage time strike against them in the Portugal game and a first-half goal disallowed against Georgia.

