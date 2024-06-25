UKR vs BEL, Euro 2024: Ukraine and Belgium dare not slip up as Group E on a knife edge

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

He can also count on the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings just behind and who also scored against the Romanians late on, giving the entire team a lift as it confirmed their victory.

“I have known Kevin for about a year now... You can feel how useful he is for the team and it is important for us that the other guys go out on the pitch in the same mood as him,” coach Domenico Tedesco said.

Ukraine has its own dangerman up front in Artem Dovbyk who is also looking to put his stamp on the tournament and grab a goal having been the top-scorer in Spain’s LaLiga last season for Girona with 24.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side will also look to use Mykhailo Mudryk’s electric pace to test the uneasy looking Belgium central defence, should Wout Faes once again partner 37-year-old Jan Vertonghen at the back.

They also can count on the knowledge of Roman Yaremchuk, who scored their winner against Romania and played in Belgium for teams such as Gent and Club Brugge in recent years.

“We will need to do something incredible to get points against a team of this standard. I really hope it will be Ukraine’s day and not Belgium’s,” Yaremchuk said.

“I think they will be highly motivated. There is some pressure on them and it can make them play more aggressive and open football.”

It is the first meeting between Ukraine and Belgium. Both teams were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the previous tournament, Euro 2020.