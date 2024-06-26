MagazineBuy Print

Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 Live streaming info: When, where to watch Group E finale?

Group E is on a knife-edge, with all four teams on three points, though Romania sits on top on goals scored from Belgium, followed by Slovakia and Ukraine.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Romania started off its Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win over Ukraine and will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Belgium in its previous fixture.
Romania started off its Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win over Ukraine and will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Belgium in its previous fixture. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Romania started off its Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win over Ukraine and will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Belgium in its previous fixture. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Slovakia and Romania meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday knowing victory will secure a place in the last-16 of Euro 2024, but in the tightest of pools, a draw could send both teams through.

Group E is on a knife-edge, with all four teams on three points, though Romania (+1 goal-difference) sit on top on goals scored from Belgium (also +1), followed by Slovakia (+0) and Ukraine (-2).

Romania will advance in the top two if it avoids defeat, while victories for Belgium over Ukraine and Slovakia will leave the Romanians sweating on advancing as one of the best third-place finishers.

A draw in Frankfurt would give both teams an excellent chance of going through, but Romania forward Valentin Mihaila rejected suggestions that both teams might settle for a point from the start.

ALSO READ | How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?

“You can’t go into a match mentally as a player, as a team, with the thought of drawing,” he told reporters. “If it is 0-0 in the 91st minute and the tied score qualifies us both, yes ... but I don’t want to do calculations.

“We have to go in with the mindset of winning the game and I think we can do that.”

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu could select the same XI that lost 2-0 to Belgium in their second pool game, though whether Mihaila starts ahead of Florinel Coman is a matter for debate. Coman got the nod in the opening 3-0 win over Ukraine.

When and where will the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match kick off?
The Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, June 26, Wednesday at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match?
The Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(with inputs from Reuters)

