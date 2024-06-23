MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?

The Group E points table stands in a peculiar state. All four teams after playing two games, are on three points each with a win and a loss.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 00:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up ahead of Romania clash.
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up ahead of Romania clash. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up ahead of Romania clash. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium lost its opening match against Slovakia 0-1 in the Group E of Euro 2024 but won its second match 2-0 against Romania to go on top of the points table.

The Group E points table stands in a peculiar state. All four teams after playing two games, are on three points each with a win and a loss.

Here’s what Belgium needs to go through the Euro 2024 group stages:

If Belgium wins: If Belgium wins, it will end up with six points and qualify for the knockouts.

If Belgium loses: If Belgium loses, it will end up with three points. In this case, It’s chances will be slim as it could finish third and it will go down to goal difference.

If Belgium draws: If Belgium draws, it will end up with four points. In this case, there is a chance of it qualifying second or third depending on the other result.

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

  • The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
  • Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:

  • Higher number of points
  • Superior goal difference
  • Higher number of goals scored
  • Higher number of wins
  • Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
  • Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

Here are the teams who have already qualified and gone through the group stages of Euro 2024.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BEL vs ROU Highlights, Euro 2024: Belgium gets first points after beating Romania 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Belgium vs Romania, Portugal confirms spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Lukaku goal cancelled by VAR thrice; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania
    Team Sportstar
  2. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s goal cancelled after VAR check in BEL v ROU?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Tielemans scores fastest goal for Belgium in a major international tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Lukaku goal cancelled by VAR thrice; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BEL vs ROU Highlights, Euro 2024: Belgium gets first points after beating Romania 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Belgium vs Romania, Portugal confirms spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Lukaku goal cancelled by VAR thrice; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment