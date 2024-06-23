How can Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?

Belgium lost its opening match against Slovakia 0-1 in the Group E of Euro 2024 but won its second match 2-0 against Romania to go on top of the points table.

The Group E points table stands in a peculiar state. All four teams after playing two games, are on three points each with a win and a loss.

Here’s what Belgium needs to go through the Euro 2024 group stages:

If Belgium wins: If Belgium wins, it will end up with six points and qualify for the knockouts.

If Belgium loses: If Belgium loses, it will end up with three points. In this case, It’s chances will be slim as it could finish third and it will go down to goal difference.

If Belgium draws: If Belgium draws, it will end up with four points. In this case, there is a chance of it qualifying second or third depending on the other result.

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:

Higher number of points

Superior goal difference

Higher number of goals scored

Higher number of wins

Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

Here are the teams who have already qualified and gone through the group stages of Euro 2024.