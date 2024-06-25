Chile vs Argentina, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CHI v ARG Group A clash

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

What is the head-to-head record between Chile and Argentina?

In total, both teams have faced each other 95 times, and Argentina heavily dominates the head-to-head stats with 65 wins.

Played: 95

Chile wins: 8

Draws: 25

Argentina wins: 65