Chile vs Argentina, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CHI v ARG Group A clash

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).
Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.
What is the head-to-head record between Chile and Argentina?
In total, both teams have faced each other 95 times, and Argentina heavily dominates the head-to-head stats with 65 wins.
Played: 95
Chile wins: 8
Draws: 25
Argentina wins: 65
Chile vs Argentina: Last five meetings
