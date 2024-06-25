MagazineBuy Print

Chile vs Argentina, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CHI v ARG Group A clash

In total, both teams have faced each other 95 times and Argentina heavily dominates the head-to-head stats with 65 wins.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Chile during the 2021 Copa America edition on June 14.
FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Chile during the 2021 Copa America edition on June 14. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Chile during the 2021 Copa America edition on June 14. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Chile in their second Copa America 2024 Group A match at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday (Wednesday in IST).

Argentina has never lost a Copa America fixture versus Chile in regulation time, but it was beaten on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

What is the head-to-head record between Chile and Argentina?

In total, both teams have faced each other 95 times, and Argentina heavily dominates the head-to-head stats with 65 wins.

Played: 95

Chile wins: 8

Draws: 25

Argentina wins: 65

Chile vs Argentina: Last five meetings
January 27, 2022: Chile 1-2 Argentina (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
June 14, 2021: Argentina 1-1 Chile (Copa America)
June 3, 2021: Argentina 1-1 Chile (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
September 5, 2019: Argentina 0-0 Chile (International Friendly)
July 6, 2019: Argentina 2-1 Chile (Copa America)

